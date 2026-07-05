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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Paul Pelosi involved in hit-and-run crash in California, police investigating

Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County and was sentenced to five days in jail

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Paul Pelosi involved in hit-and-run crash in California, police investigating
Paul Pelosi involved in hit-and-run crash in California, police investigating 

The American businessman and husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was involved in a hit-and-run in a hit-and-run in California, leaving a parked car with significant damage, as per authorities.

The 86-year-old was driving his brown convertible Friday in Yountville, when he hit a parked car on one side of the road, where he stopped only for a while and then ran away, according to an official statement by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.


An eye witness saw the incident when it occurred and immediately called 911. Shortly afterward sheriff’s deputies found Pelosi with damage to the front of his car on a road.

A report suggested Paul told the police officers that he knew about striking something; however, he was unsure about the extent of damage.

Following the investigation, officials said that no alcohol was found in his system. The sheriff’s office referred him to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a process to determine whether he may continue to drive.

Notably, Paul Pelosi was not taken into custody, as no one sustained any injury, the sheriff’s office strongly advised a misdemeanor charge for fleeing the scene of an accident.

Paul Pelosi was sentenced to jail in 2022

For those unversed, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

However, he served only two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days, leaving just one day to serve in a work program at the courthouse.

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