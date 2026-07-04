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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 11 hours ago
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Trump warns of ‘communist menace at’ Mount Rushmore

Trump labels communism ‘the enemy’ at Mount Rushmore

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 11 hours ago
Trump warns of ‘communist menace at’ Mount Rushmore
Trump warns of ‘communist menace at’ Mount Rushmore

On the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota to kick off celebrations for the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Speaking beneath the granite carvings, the President focused on themes of national pride while issuing a star warning about what he described as a “communist menace” growing within the country.

A warning on ideology

President Trump framed his address around the preservation of American identity, explicitly linking modern political shifts to a threat against the nation’s foundation.

“The is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land including from newcomers to our country who embrace idea totally opposed to our way of life and our great success” he stated.

He further drew a sharp line for his audience declaring, “You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.”

Political stance and strategy

The President’s rhetoric was closely tied to his vision for the upcoming November midterm elections. He framed his opposition to democratic socialism as a critical battle for the country’s future calling communism “the enemy of the Constitution.”

Trump warns of ‘communist menace at’ Mount Rushmore

In an effort to rally his base, he suggested that the only way to secure victory is by taking legislative action, noting that Republicans will “not lose an election for a hundred years” if they pass the SAVE America Act and implement stricter voter identification requirements.

Looking toward the future

Despite the intense warnings regarding domestic ideological threats, the President sought to strike a hopeful note as the country enters its 250th year.

He praised the strength of the U.S. military and concluded his remarks by framing the upcoming milestone as “the beginning of the golden age of America.”

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