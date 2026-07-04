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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 13 hours ago
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Wisconsin Lake boat accident leaves 3 dead, multiple rescued amid storms

Officials did not disclose any further details about the dead and even the rescued ones

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 13 hours ago
Wisconsin Lake boat accident leaves 3 dead, multiple rescued amid storms
Wisconsin Lake boat accident leaves 3 dead, multiple rescued amid storms 

Three people have passed away and seven others were rescued on Friday after a boat capsized in Geneva Lake as a strong storm passed through southern Wisconsin.

As per an official, Hausner, several people endured injuries after the storm strongly hit trees, resulting in collapse, knocked down power lines and damaged buildings, stated Tom Hausner, undersheriff for the Walworth County Sheriff’s department.

Hausner did not disclose any further details about the dead and even the rescued ones.

Notably, the matter is currently being reviewed, as per Hausner.

Lake Geneva boating accident

Lake Geneva Mayor Todd Krause declared an emergency and stated that one person had sustained minor injuries after being struck by a falling tree.

Multiple areas of the city were experiencing power outages.

Hausner said county authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting damage and people trapped in buildings and looking for some assistance.

Though the deputies immediately responded, they were delayed by downed power lines and trees blocking streets.

“Power lines are all over the place. We are urging people to stay away,” he stated.

Hausner said his agency asked for help from law enforcement in nearby counties and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Geneva Lake, in southern Wisconsin, is one of the most beautiful places that never fails to captivate the tourists from the Chicago area and other parts. The population in Walworth County, where the lake is situated, nearly doubles during holiday weekends, Hausner said.

The storms that rolled via the Midwest on Friday afternoon and evening prompted the cancellation of some holiday festivals in several cities and rescheduled fireworks displays.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, stating the forecast showed heavy rain Friday with lingering showers into Independence Day and a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Three killed after boat capsizes on Lake Geneva ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Three people were killed when a boat capsized on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin on Friday amid severe storms. Randy Gyllenhaal reports.


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