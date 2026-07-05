Another heatwave expected in several parts of England, with temp to soar above 30C

The UK is once again likely to experience heatwave next week, with temperatures expected to soar above 30C.
As per weather experts, several places are likely to see over 34C.
Southern England is forecasted to be the hottest region, while some places further west and north are likely to stay cooler.
A week-long yellow heat health alert has been issued for the Midlands, East Anglia and in the south of England, reminding people to take extra care during the hot weather.
Some parts of UK to experience soaring temp
Temperatures in the south of the UK will start soaring over the weekend, before becoming much warmer from the start of next week.
The heat is likely to occur during the second half of the week across England and Wales.
Southern and eastern England could see daytime temperatures above 30C, with some places likely to experience 33C or 34C, marking the third heatwave of the year.
Elsewhere, some parts of north-east England and eastern Scotland are also likely to enjoy warm sunshine, with temperatures in the mid to high-20s.
How long will this heatwave last?
As per forecasters, the current spell of heatwave is likely to last into the mid of July. However, experts stated that we are unlikely to reach the record breaking temperatures that were recorded in June.
Some areas, however, are likely to meet the UK's official heatwave rules.
This happens when daily temperatures reach, or go above, a certain level for at least three days in a row.
Yellow heat health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, London, south-east England and south-west of England.
A yellow warning means that weather conditions may pose a significant threat on their health, especially the vulnerable individuals.