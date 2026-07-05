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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 10 hours ago
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Brooklyn Bridge erupts in flames during NYC Fourth of July fireworks

America celebrates 250th birthday with fireworks and hot dogs amid scorching heat and storms

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 10 hours ago
Brooklyn Bridge erupts in flames during NYC Fourth of July fireworks
Brooklyn Bridge erupts in flames during NYC Fourth of July fireworks

The USA marked its 250th Independence Day with widespread celebrations all across the states despite weather challenges and the Brooklyn Bridge fire.

According to The New York Times, the Brooklyn Bridge caught fire during Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks over the East River in New York.

Videos of the incident showed plumes of smoke emerging from the bridge as flames erupted after fireworks were shot on Saturday night.


Small fire got bigger

Spectators who were gathered to see the fireworks said that they got scared after seeing the wooden bridge on fire.

24-year-old Nearing Khoula from France, who was watching the fireworks from the Brooklyn waterfront, said, “At first I thought it was supposed to happen, but then I was scared it would explode. I thought the bridge was made of wood, so I was scared. There were four at the same time. Some extra fireworks exploded due to the fire.”

Mohamed Shaban from Egypt added, “It started as a small fire and got bigger. There was too much black smoke.”

Brooklyn Bridge remains safe in Fourth of July fire

As per the Post, the fires on the 143-year-old bridge during the USA's milestone birthday celebration were burnt out after a minute, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

Brooklyn Bridge erupts in flames during NYC Fourth of July fireworks

A person familiar with the fire response told the outlet that “minor” blazes erupted on the platforms placed to launch the fireworks, not on the bridge, and the decades-old bridge remained “safe and structurally sound” during the incident.

America’s 250th birthday

The USA celebrated its 250th anniversary on Saturday, July 4, with zeal and zest despite tough weather conditions.

Americans battle through sweltering heatwaves and severe thunderstorms to celebrate the big day with BBQs, hot dogs and street parties.

From spectacular fireworks displays to tall ships parading past the Statue of Liberty, people enjoyed the weekend the fullest.

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