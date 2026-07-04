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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 7 hours ago
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Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit

Trump hints at a near-term White House visit for Netanyahu

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit
Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a meeting at the White House potentially as early as next week.

In a phone interview, Trump highlighted his relationship with the Israeli leader while asserting his own authority in their dynamic, stating, “We get along very good. Knows who the boss is.”

Scheduling uncertainties

The proposed visit would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two since February, when they discussed joint military strategies regarding Iran.

Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit

While Trump suggested the meeting could happen quickly, an Israeli official noted that timing may be difficult due to the President’s upcoming travel to Turkey for the NATO summit on July 7-8. Because of this schedule, the official suggested the meeting “might take place the week after.”

Diplomatic backdrop

The potential meeting follows a congratulatory call between the two leaders on Friday, during which Netanyahu honored America’s 250th Independence Day.


According to the Prime Minister’s office, Netanyahu described the United States as a “guarantor of global freedom” and emphasized the importance of the bond between the two nations.

Navigating regional tensions

This outreach comes at a complicated time for US-Israel relations. While both sides officially maintain that their strategic partnership is strong, there have been reports of disagreement over regional strategy particularly regarding ceasefire negotiations with Iran and Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon.

Trump recently signed a memorandum to extend a ceasefire with Iran and restart nuclear talks, a move that has reportedly caused friction with Netanyahu. As Israel looks toward general elections in October, a high-profile visit to the White House could prove politically significant for the Prime Minister as he manages these complex diplomatic and regional challenges.

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