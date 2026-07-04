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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 7 hours ago
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Ankara NATO summit: How Trump’s support has bolstered Erdogan’s standing

Trump’s presence at the Ankara summit signals a strategic boost for Erdogan

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Ankara NATO summit: How Trump’s support has bolstered Erdogan’s standing
Ankara NATO summit: How Trump’s support has bolstered Erdogan’s standing

As NATO leaders prepare for a high-stakes summit in Ankara, Turkey, this July 2026, the political atmosphere surrounding host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shifted noticeably.

While many Western allies have historically been vocal about Turkey’s domestic policies and democratic record, these criticisms have largely been silenced in the lead-up to the event with many nations now prioritizing a transactional relationship to secure Turkey’s strategic cooperation.

The Trump factor

A major driver behind this change is the strong personal rapport between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Erdogan. Despite Trump’s often difficult relationship with other European leaders, he has frequently praised the Turkish president, viewing him as a key partner.

Ankara NATO summit: How Trump’s support has bolstered Erdogan’s standing

Regarding his decision to attend the summit, Trump explained, “I would not have gone for most people. But he called me up. He said: ‘Please, I have it in Turkey. You got to be there. The United States has to be in there.’ And stalled so I’m going out of respect to President Erdogan.”

This alignment has shielded Erdogan from the level of international scrutiny he might otherwise face.

Strengthening alliances

The “phone diplomacy” between the two leaders has become a defining feature of current U.S.-Turkish relations. Erdogan has often highlighted the speed and warmth of their communication, noting:

“With my friend Trump, we are opening the door to a new era in Turkish-American relations. The process of telephone diplomacy between us has never exceeded 24 hours so far. When we call, the other side responds within 24 hours.”

Ankara NATO summit: How Trump’s support has bolstered Erdogan’s standing

This closeness has facilitated progress on defense issues including potential moves toward major military sales that had been stalled for years.

A transactional approach

For many NATO members, the focus has shifted from ideological alignment to hard-nosed security needs. Given the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Turkey’s role as a vital military and geographic player has made it indispensable.

Experts note that Western allies have largely moved toward a pragmatic stance, prioritizing security ties over public condemnation of internal political issues as they recognize Turkey’s critical importance in the current global security landscape.

Strategic significance

As the summit approaches, the host nation is positioning itself as a central pillar of the alliance. While critics argue that this silence from the West overlooks foundational democratic principles, the current reality remains that NATO is prioritizing stability and cooperation.

By leveraging both its strategic value and the personal backing of the U.S. president, Erdogan has effectively solidified his standing ahead of this week’s critical gathering.

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