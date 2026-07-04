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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 13 hours ago
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Mojtaba Khamenei may not attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral gathering

Mojtaba Khamenei is also believed to have been injured during the same Israeli-US attacks on the family's compound

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 13 hours ago
Mojtaba Khamenei may not attend Ayatollah Ali Khameneis funeral gathering
Mojtaba Khamenei may not attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral gathering

Funeral ceremonies for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are underway across several cities in Iran and Iraq, with millions of mourners and foreign dignitaries.

The week-long events are slated to end with his burial in Mashhas on July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Mojtaba Khamenei's attendance remains uncertain

A successor and son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s, attendance in his father’s funeral remains unclear.

Since he became the Supreme Leader, he has not appeared in public or issued any public statements due to ongoing security concerns.

As per two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mojtaba Khamenei requested permission to attend at least part of the funeral, including the burial ceremony, where he hoped to lead prayers for his father.

Several reports suggested the officials stated Mojtaba Khamenei's security team rejected his request, fearing that a public appearance could expose his location and make him a target for assassination.

The concerns saw a great intensification after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning that Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death.”

Iranian authorities are said to believe that revealing his whereabouts could threaten his security.

Living in secrecy since March

It is pertinent to mention that Mojtaba Khamenei has been staying in a secure bunker since the strikes that killed his father along with other family members.

He is also believed to have been injured during the same Israeli-US attacks on the family's compound.

Mojataba remained absent during the recent memorial service for his wife, Zahra Hadad-Adel, who embraced martyrdom in the same attack along with the couple’s teenage son and other family members as well.

Officials keep Mojataba Khamenei’s attendance details undisclosed

Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, head of the funeral planning committee, declined to confirm whether the new supreme leader would attend the ceremonies.

Meanwhile, supporters say they understand the decision if Mojtaba Khamenei remains absent, arguing that his safety should take priority while regional tensions remain high.

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