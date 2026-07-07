iOS 27 Beta 3 allows users customize Siri’s voice like never before

Apple has launched the latest Siri voice customisation features in the latest iOS 27 developer beta 3, providing users enhanced control over how the AI agent sounds.
The significant update allows the highly-anticipated Pace and Expressivity settings that were previously marked as "Coming soon" in earlier beta versions.
Adjust Siri’s speed and emotion
With the latest controls, beta testers can easily update how fast or slow Siri speaks using the Pace slider. Moreover, they can adjust the Expressivity slider to make Siri sound more natural and emotionally expressive during conversations.
As users tweak these settings, Siri plays sample phrases, such as "You have one new message," enabling them to hear the changes ahead of selecting their preferred voice style.
A more personal AI assistant
The latest voice options are part of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s larger plans to rebuild Siri with generative AI, making the agent feel similar to humans.
Moreover, users can select from different Siri voices and accents before adjusting the pace and expressiveness to match their preferences.
How Siri compares to ChatGPT?
While Apple has integrated more voice customization, ChatGPT still provides more cutting-edge controls.
On the contrary, OpenAI allows users to easily adjust not only the assistant's speaking style but also its personality, adding a more friendly, professional, candid, or playful tone.
Other changes in iOS 27 Beta 3
The company has done some little enhancements in the latest beta. The Redminders app also consists of a redesigned icon.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), some users reported temporary issues after updating, including losing access to the new Siri or noticing their iPhones re-indexing data.
Overall, iOS 27 beta 3 brings Apple a step closer to providing a smarter, more customizable Siri experience, offering enhanced control over how the AI assistant speaks and interacts.