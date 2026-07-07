Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

iOS 27 Beta 3 allows users customize Siri’s voice like never before

iOS 27 beta 3 brings Apple a step closer to providing a smarter, more customizable Siri experience

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
iOS 27 Beta 3 allows users customize Siri’s voice like never before
iOS 27 Beta 3 allows users customize Siri’s voice like never before

Apple has launched the latest Siri voice customisation features in the latest iOS 27 developer beta 3, providing users enhanced control over how the AI agent sounds.

The significant update allows the highly-anticipated Pace and Expressivity settings that were previously marked as "Coming soon" in earlier beta versions.

Adjust Siri’s speed and emotion

With the latest controls, beta testers can easily update how fast or slow Siri speaks using the Pace slider. Moreover, they can adjust the Expressivity slider to make Siri sound more natural and emotionally expressive during conversations.

As users tweak these settings, Siri plays sample phrases, such as "You have one new message," enabling them to hear the changes ahead of selecting their preferred voice style.


A more personal AI assistant

The latest voice options are part of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s larger plans to rebuild Siri with generative AI, making the agent feel similar to humans.

Moreover, users can select from different Siri voices and accents before adjusting the pace and expressiveness to match their preferences.

How Siri compares to ChatGPT?

While Apple has integrated more voice customization, ChatGPT still provides more cutting-edge controls.

On the contrary, OpenAI allows users to easily adjust not only the assistant's speaking style but also its personality, adding a more friendly, professional, candid, or playful tone.


Other changes in iOS 27 Beta 3

The company has done some little enhancements in the latest beta. The Redminders app also consists of a redesigned icon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), some users reported temporary issues after updating, including losing access to the new Siri or noticing their iPhones re-indexing data.

Overall, iOS 27 beta 3 brings Apple a step closer to providing a smarter, more customizable Siri experience, offering enhanced control over how the AI assistant speaks and interacts.

DeepSeek develops its own advanced AI chip to minimise reliance on Nvidia
DeepSeek develops its own advanced AI chip to minimise reliance on Nvidia
Xbox announces 3,200 layoffs and sales of five game studios
Xbox announces 3,200 layoffs and sales of five game studios
Meta faces government action in India over Instagram’s child abuse content
Meta faces government action in India over Instagram’s child abuse content
Apple iPhone 18 Pro images, supplier list leaked in Tata cyberattack
Apple iPhone 18 Pro images, supplier list leaked in Tata cyberattack
WhatsApp's green dot online indicator introduces to iOS beta users
WhatsApp's green dot online indicator introduces to iOS beta users
Artemis II crew receives special honor from Trump on Fourth of July: ‘Great heroes’
Artemis II crew receives special honor from Trump on Fourth of July: ‘Great heroes’
YouTube warns UK creators over proposed algorithm rules
YouTube warns UK creators over proposed algorithm rules
Apple iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may miss out on THESE iOS 27 features
Apple iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may miss out on THESE iOS 27 features
SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea
SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea
Google causes disruption in NetNut proxy network in FBI operation
Google causes disruption in NetNut proxy network in FBI operation
Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman
Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman
WhatsApp usernames raise impersonation concerns ahead of global rollout
WhatsApp usernames raise impersonation concerns ahead of global rollout

Popular News

Mitch McConnell health update: Senator continues hospital recovery amid scarcity of details

Mitch McConnell health update: Senator continues hospital recovery amid scarcity of details
an hour ago
'Buckingham Palace is not a hotel', Prince Harry receives brutal reality check amid stay drama

'Buckingham Palace is not a hotel', Prince Harry receives brutal reality check amid stay drama
2 hours ago
Monaco bomb attack: Female suspect found dead in Ukraine, two officials arrested

Monaco bomb attack: Female suspect found dead in Ukraine, two officials arrested
an hour ago