Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
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Sci-Tech

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max battery sizes leak in new certification filings

The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to be integrated with an enlarged 4,056mAh battery in China and a 4,288mAh battery in US

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max battery sizes leak in new certification filings
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max battery sizes leak in new certification filings

Recent regulatory filings from China appear to reveal the battery capacities of the highly anticipated Apple's flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, suggesting modest enhancements for the Pro model and an enlarged battery upgrade for the Pro Max.

Bigger batteries for new models

As per certification documents spotted by a credible tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to be integrated with an enlarged 4,056mAh battery in China and a 4,288mAh battery in the United States.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max battery sizes leak in new certification filings

This marks a slight raise over the iPhone 17 Pro’s 3,988mAh (China) and 4,252mAh (U.S.) batteries.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to get a major boost. The filings list a 5,391mAh battery for the Chinese model and 5,567mAh for the U.S. version, nearly 500mAh larger as compared to its predecessors.

Why do US models consist of enlarged batteries?

The Cupertino-based tech giant’s US iPhones have integrated eSIM-only support since the iPhone 14 series, while models sold in several countries still include a physical SIM card tray, Apple can use the additional internal space to download a slightly enlarged battery in the US models.


Improved battery life expected

The larger battery, especially in the iPhone 18 Pro Max, could deliver noticeably longer battery life.

A report suggested the phones will be powered by Apple's upcoming 2nm A20 Pro chip, which is likely to enhance power efficiency and minimise energy consumption.

iPhone 18 series features (expected)

In terms of camera capabilities, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is rumored to include a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture main camera for improved photography, and Apple's C2 modem in models sold outside the United States.

Apple is likely to release the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. The release event is likely to launch the company’s first foldable iPhone, making it one of the company's biggest product announcements in recent years.

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