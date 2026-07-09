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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Arthur Fery reveals ‘special’ message from Queen Camilla after Wimbledon win

British wildcard Arthur Fery set to face Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon semifinals

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Arthur Fery reveals ‘special’ message from Queen Camilla after Wimbledon win
Arthur Fery reveals ‘special’ message from Queen Camilla after Wimbledon win 

Arthur Fery revealed the details of his meeting with Queen Camilla after advancing into the Wimbledon semifinals.

According to The Mirror UK, the British wildcard had the honour of meeting the Queen right before another significant victory of his career at the Wimbledon Championships.

King Charles’ wife crossed paths with the players of Wednesday, July 8, Wimbledon quarterfinals, Fery and Flavio Cobolli, right before their match.

After the unexpected meeting with the queen, the 23-year-old claimed a 6-4, 7-6 (4), and 6-0 victory over the ninth seed in his just second appearance on Centre Court.

What did Queen Camilla say to Arthur Fery?

Recalling the “special meeting," the Brit said, “We were getting ready to come on, and she came to say hello. She introduced herself to both me and Flavio. It's obviously an honour to play in front of her. Great to meet her. She had some really kind words to me at the end as well. Playing in front of tennis legends and now the Queen, it's special."


Fery met Queen Camilla after qualifying for the Wimbledon semi-finals following a brief encounter before the match.

“She was waiting for me at the end of the match. She congratulated me. I told her how much of an honour it was for me to play in front of her. She just said, 'Congratulations, keep going. ' I told her it was my birthday on Sunday, so it would be great to play the Wimbledon final on my birthday,” he added.

Arthur Fery vs. Alexander Zverev

Fery is all set to face German tennis player and reigning French Open winner, Alexander Zverev, in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday, July 10.


Meanwhile, in the second semifinals, the top players of the tournament, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, will fight for a place in the finals.

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