Belgium eliminates USA 4-1 in 2026 World Cup

The U.S. Men’s National Team saw its 2026 World Cup journey end in a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in Monday night’s round-of-16 match in Seattle.
The loss followed days of intense controversy regarding U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, whose red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA after reported lobbying by Donald Trump.
Tensions before kickoff
The build-up to the match was overshadowed by the eligibility row. Belgium, players felt the ruling was unfair and were determined to prove themselves on the field. “We told ourselves we needed to do our talking on the pitch. That’s what we did today” said captain Youri Tielemans.
Clinical Belgian performance
Belgium dominated the match with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice to dismantle the American defense. While Malik Tillman managed to equalize briefly in the first half, the U.S. conceded again just 61 second later effectively ending their momentum.
Political mockery on the pitch
Tensions reached a peak during the celebrations. After Romelu Lukaku scored the fourth goal, several Belgian players performed dance moves famously used by Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign. This was seen as a direct jab at the political involvement in the pre-match red-card saga.
A message to the world
Following the final whistle, the Belgian team’s official social media account posted a celebration photo with the caption, “Overturn this.” Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois noted that the team felt a “lack of respect” in the U.S. during the lead-up.
What comes next
The defeat halts the U.S. team’s most promising tournament run in years. Belgium now advances to the quarter-finals, where they will face Spain this Friday.