Shapoor Zadran, Afghanistan fast bowler dies at 38: What to know

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has passed away at the age of 38, just a day before his 39th birthday.
Shapoor Zadran's cause of death
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the devastating news to the fans, sharing that Zadran died in New Delhi, India, where he was being treated for a rare and severe immune system disorder.
Announcing his death on X, the ACB hailed Shapoor Zadran as "one of the foundation-laying figures" of the country's cricket, whose passion for the sport played "a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country."
"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride," the statement noted.
"His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten."
Shapoor Zadran's cricket career
Shapoor Zadran made his one-day international debut in 2009 and went on to represent Afghanistan in 80 international matches.
Zadran, a left-armed pace bowler, played in 44 ODIs and 36 T20 matches for his country between 2009 and 2020, taking 80 wickets.
One of the highlights of his career was hitting the winning runs when Afghanistan beat Scotland to claim their first World Cup triumph in 2015.
Ravi Shastri reacts to Shapoor Zadran's death
Former India all-rounder, national team head coach and now commentator Ravi Shastri posted on X, "Really sad to hear about the passing of Shapoor Zadran."
"One of the main architects behind Afghanistan's rise in world cricket, his contribution to the game and the team's journey will always be remembered," he said.
"A life dedicated to the sport. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghanistan cricket fraternity."