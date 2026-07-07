Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 25 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Shapoor Zadran, Afghanistan fast bowler dies at 38: What to know

Afghanistan's history-making cricket player has passed away after prolonged illness

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 25 minutes ago
Shapoor Zadran, Afghanistan fast bowler dies at 38: What to know
Shapoor Zadran, Afghanistan fast bowler dies at 38: What to know

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has passed away at the age of 38, just a day before his 39th birthday.

Shapoor Zadran's cause of death

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the devastating news to the fans, sharing that Zadran died in New Delhi, India, where he was being treated for a rare and severe immune system disorder.

Announcing his death on X, the ACB hailed Shapoor Zadran as "one of the foundation-laying figures" of the country's cricket, whose passion for the sport played "a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country."

"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride," the statement noted.

"His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten."

Shapoor Zadran, Afghanistan fast bowler dies at 38: What to know


Shapoor Zadran's cricket career

Shapoor Zadran made his one-day international debut in 2009 and went on to represent Afghanistan in 80 international matches.

Zadran, a left-armed pace bowler, played in 44 ODIs and 36 T20 matches for his country between 2009 and 2020, taking 80 wickets.

One of the highlights of his career was hitting the winning runs when Afghanistan beat Scotland to claim their first World Cup triumph in 2015.

Ravi Shastri reacts to Shapoor Zadran's death

Former India all-rounder, national team head coach and now commentator Ravi Shastri posted on X, "Really sad to hear about the passing of Shapoor Zadran."

"One of the main architects behind Afghanistan's rise in world cricket, his contribution to the game and the team's journey will always be remembered," he said.

"A life dedicated to the sport. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghanistan cricket fraternity."

Belgium eliminates USA 4-1 in 2026 World Cup
Belgium eliminates USA 4-1 in 2026 World Cup
Divine Lunga's car attacked in South Africa: What happened to Zimbabwean football star?
Divine Lunga's car attacked in South Africa: What happened to Zimbabwean football star?
Kylian Mbappe hits back at Paraguayan senator over racist social media remarks
Kylian Mbappe hits back at Paraguayan senator over racist social media remarks
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest on Rockets’ stance
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest on Rockets’ stance
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup exit after Portugal’s defeat to Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup exit after Portugal’s defeat to Spain
Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit
Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit
Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview
Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview
Ashlyn Krueger’s Wimbledon 2026 run ends in round of 16
Ashlyn Krueger’s Wimbledon 2026 run ends in round of 16
Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash
Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash
Jordan Henderson hospitalized with serious wrist injury after England vs Mexico
Jordan Henderson hospitalized with serious wrist injury after England vs Mexico
Erling Haaland stuns Brazil, sends Norway to first-ever World Cup quarterfinals
Erling Haaland stuns Brazil, sends Norway to first-ever World Cup quarterfinals
Folarin Balogun cleared for USA's World Cup clash against Belgium
Folarin Balogun cleared for USA's World Cup clash against Belgium

Popular News

Mitch McConnell health update: Senator continues hospital recovery amid scarcity of details

Mitch McConnell health update: Senator continues hospital recovery amid scarcity of details
an hour ago
'Buckingham Palace is not a hotel', Prince Harry receives brutal reality check amid stay drama

'Buckingham Palace is not a hotel', Prince Harry receives brutal reality check amid stay drama
2 hours ago
Monaco bomb attack: Female suspect found dead in Ukraine, two officials arrested

Monaco bomb attack: Female suspect found dead in Ukraine, two officials arrested
an hour ago