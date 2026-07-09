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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
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Timothée Chalamet makes unexpected appearance at 'Dune: Part Three' trailer event

The 'Wonka' star appeared at a 'Dune: Part Three' Global IMAX Fan Event

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
Timothée Chalamet makes unexpected appearance at Dune: Part Three trailer event
Timothée Chalamet makes unexpected appearance at 'Dune: Part Three' trailer event

Timothée Chalamet surprised fans with an appearance at the Dune: Part Three trailer launch event.

During the surprise appearance at the July 8 Global IMAX Fan Event in Los Angeles, the Wonka star teased that the highly anticipated sequel will be "a different movie" with "its own energy" as excitement builds for the next chapter in the sci-fi saga.

Chalamet joined a Q&A alongside director Denis Villeneuve, hosted by Brittany Broski.

The flashed a smile after fans called out "Lisan al-Gaib," referencing his iconic Dune role as Paul Atreides.

“That’s going to follow me around the rest of my life,” he said as audiences tuning in via video feed from Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Montreal, Berlin, Mexico City and Abu Dhabi cheered.

Timothée Chalamet shared views on Dune: Part Three trailer

After debuting the new trailer for Dune: Part Three, the final chapter of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novels, the filmmaker and Timothée Chalamet shared fresh details and reflected on the franchise's journey.

Chalamet said he was “so moved that we have this community here now, this community of — fans isn’t even the right word. It’s people that have been moved by whatever this material has to offer.”

The approach to a third Dune “was slightly different,” added the Oscar nominee.

He went on to say, “It wasn’t like, ‘Okay, we found a formula and now we’re just going to run it back.’ This is a different movie.”

Calling the first two installments “siblings,” Chalamet said, “this one is really its own energy. And I love that approach. I thought, wow, it’s familiar with this crew, this family, but there’s a new tone to this.”

Chalamet applauded Villeneuve's work, saying the Dune team was immensely grateful to the Canadian filmmaker.

The Marty Supreme star mentioned, “He could have taken years between these projects and instead he buckled in and we got it done right away. I’m a huge fan of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. And I’m trying to imagine the last time someone knocked out three things so consecutively. In Denis we trust.”

Dune: Part Three cast and release date

To note, Dune: Part Three, starring Chalamet, Zendaya, Bardem, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlotte Rampling, Robert Pattinson and more, will be in theaters December 18.

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