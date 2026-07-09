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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Conor McGregor promises ‘off the charts’ performance vs Max Holloway at UFC 329

Conor McGregor aims to ‘prove people wrong’ ahead of Max Holloway rematch at UFC 329

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Conor McGregor promises ‘off the charts’ performance vs Max Holloway at UFC 329
Conor McGregor promises ‘off the charts’ performance vs Max Holloway at UFC 329

Irish star Conor McGregor has promised a strong comeback ahead of his fight with Max Holloway at UFC 329.

According to Middle Easy, during the press conference in Las Vegas, the 37-year-old said that he is fully prepared, mentally and physically, to face Holloway on Saturday, July 11.

McGregor, who has not fought in the UFC since losing to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, opened the media session in his iconic way, saying, “Hallelujah. The Mac is back. Can I get a Mac energy drink, please? Tristan, thank you so much. Hallelujah, baby.”

Custom Conor McGregor Replica Championship Belts

To celebrate the McGregor highly anticipated return, the UFC released an official line of custom Conor McGregor replica championship belts.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight described the honor as “special to my heart" as he thanked the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the respect.


He told the media, “I love it. I’m going to go in and represent. I’m going to go in and represent the company and the McGregor name to the best of my ability.”

McGregor calls Max ‘a great dance partner'

Talking about his opponent, Holloway, the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, noted that he is a strong player but, at the same time, promised an ugly fight after the cage closes.

McGregor said, “I plan to contort Max’s body into such uncomfortable positions and have my way with him. That’s it. “Max is a great dance partner, if you will, a great opponent. He’s a deep body of work inside the Octagon for many a man. It’s a great opponent, a great event, a great fight week, and a great International Fight Week.”

“Nothing better than proving people wrong. People are entitled to their opinion. Some are valid. There are some questions. Time out, injury, lifestyle, yadda, yadda, yadda. I know. I know, and your boy knows. Fair play to him. And there you go. Let’s go. We’re going to go inside that night and shut them all up again,” he added.


McGregor is all set to face Holloway, 13 years after beating him by decision in their first meeting, on July 11, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

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