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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Divine Lunga's car attacked in South Africa: What happened to Zimbabwean football star?

The Zimbabwean football player's car was targeted by gunmen in South Africa

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Divine Lungas car attacked in South Africa: What happened to Zimbabwean football star?
Divine Lunga's car attacked in South Africa: What happened to Zimbabwean football star?

Divine Lunga, Zimbabwean football star, was involved in a gun attack in Johannesburg, South Africa, in a disturbing move.

According to local police, the 31-year-old was driving in the inner-city suburb of Hillbrow on Sunday when his car was shot at by an unknown gunman.

What happened to Divine Lunga amid the gun attack?

It was reported that Divine Lunga, who plays for Zimbabwe's national football team and South African football club Mamelodi Sundowns, managed to escape unharmed.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko shared the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder; however, no arrests have been made in South Africa, where the murder rates are one of the highest in the world.

Where was Divine Lunga during the attack?

As reported by South African publication The Citizen, Lunga was on his way to church with his younger brother when the shocking attack took place.

The siblings were driving through Hillbrow when the suspect opened fire on their vehicle.

As per reports, the attack took place as Divine Lunga's car was mistaken for an undercover police cover.

Fans react to the gun attack involving Divine Lunga

Following the attack, Zimbabwe's national team's social media shared a snap of Divine Lunga in a praying position, with the caption, "In God We Trust."

Fans of the player flooded the social media post, expressing their concern, as one fan penned, "Be safe out there brother."


"Hope you're okay brother stay prayed up," another user noted.

Lunga has played 21 times for Zimbabwe's national team and was part of the team's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The defender joined Mameloi Sundowns in 2021 and has helped them win four domestic league titles, as well as their second African Champions League in May.

Zimbabwe's FIFA 2026 qualifiers run

Zimbabwe was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a winless campaign.

The Warriors finished at the bottom of Group C with just 5 points from 10 games.

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