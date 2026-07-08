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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years

Nintendo suspended sales of the game’s premium in-game currency and more for the Gold Pass subscription

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years
Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years

Nintendo has officially announced the discontinuation of Mario Kart Tour, its mobile racing game for iOS and Android, on September 29, 2026, at 11 p.m. PT, ending nearly seven years of service.

The company took to its official social media account to announce the news, expressing gratitude for their continued support since the game launched in September 2019.

“We sincerely thank the many players who have loved and supported the game since service began so long ago. Thank you for playing Mario Kart Tour,” Nintendo stated.

Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years


No offline version planned

Unlike Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that got an offline version after its online service, Mario Kart Tour will not be preserved in the same way. Nintendo confirmed in a brief FAQ that “an offline version is not scheduled for release.”

In-game purchases end immediately

It is pertinent to mention that Nintendo has suspended sales of the game’s premium in-game currency and stopped automatic renewals for the Gold Pass subscription.

Existing players will continue to get Gold Pass benefits free of charge until the game's closure by the end of 2026.

Initially, Mario Kart Tour received immense backlash for its gacha-style system that needed players to unlock characters and karts via randomised rewards.

In 2022, Nintendo replaced the mechanic with a conventional item shop and subscription model after player backlash.

Nintendo's mobile lineup shrinks

Furthermore, the closure minimises Nintendo’s smartphone gaming portfolio. Remaining mobile games include Fire Emblem Heroes, Super Mario Run, and Pikmin Bloom, while Pokémon GO developer Niantic continues to support Pikmin Bloom.

Despite cutting back its mobile gaming efforts, Nintendo has not exited the platform entirely.

Earlier this year, the company launched Pictonico!, a mobile app that revolutionises images from a user's camera roll into WarioWare-inspired minigames.

Moreover, Mario Kart Tour shut down comes as the company increases its focus on the latest console experiences, with Mario Kart World, which is likely to be a major title for the Switch 2.

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