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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Marshawn Kneeland diagnosed with CTE after death at 24 last year

Former Dallas Cowboys' player Marshawn Kneeland's cause of death revealed months after suicide

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Marshawn Kneeland diagnosed with CTE after death at 24 last year
Marshawn Kneeland diagnosed with CTE after death at 24 last year 

Dallas Cowboys player Mashawn Kneeland's cause of death and brain disease were revealed eight months after his death.

According to PEOPLE, it was confirmed on Tuesday, July 7, that Kneeland died by suicide at the age of 24 on November 5, 2025, days after a big play in the Cowboys-Cardinals game.

The Boston University CTE Center on Tuesday stated that the former Cowboys’ player was diagnosed with stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.


Marshawn Kneeland diagnosed with CTE

Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, stated in an official press release, “Unfortunately, I was not surprised to find CTE in the brain of Mr. Kneeland, because we have found this progressive brain disease in nearly half of the athletes we’ve studied who have died before the age of 30.”

“Mr. Kneeland played in the modern era of concussion protocols and better helmets, and yet he still developed CTE,” Dr. Chris Nowinski, Concussion & CTE Foundation CEO, added.

Marshawn Kneeland diagnosed with CTE after death at 24 last year

However, the foundation emphasized that CTE should not be considered as the reason behind his death.

“Suicide is complex and multifactorial. A post-mortem CTE diagnosis should not be considered the cause of a suicide and is not known to be a risk factor for suicide,” Boston University CTE Center noted.

Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend and family react to shocking revelation

Kneeland’s family, including his girlfriend Catalina Mancera, who gave birth to their first child last month, expressed hope to “raise awareness” about CTE after the revelation of Kneeland’s condition.


The family told the Concussion and CTE Foundation, “While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing. We share this information to help people understand what NFL and other high-contact sport athletes might be struggling with.”

“Raising awareness is important to us. We continue to remember Marshawn with compassion for the person he was, rather than defining him by the final moments of his life. One Love,” they continued.

What is CTE?

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative and progressive brain disease caused by repetitive head injuries, including concussions and subconcussive impacts.

It is most commonly found in contact-sport athletes and military veterans. Currently, definitive confirmation is only achievable after death through analysis of brain tissue.

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