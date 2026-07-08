Travis Kelce’s teammates reveal shocking detail about Taylor Swift wedding

An anonymous Chiefs player revealed that around half of the team did not attend Travis Kelce’s wedding to Taylor Swift.
Last Friday, Kelce and Swift tied the knot during a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
While over 1,000 of the couple's friends, relatives, and associates made the guest list, the decision to leave off kicker Harrison Butker allegedly created tension inside the Chiefs locker room.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, one anonymous member of the Chiefs revealed that many of their teammates RSVP'd no to the a-list event due to scheduling conflicts.
“I think maybe half the team went, probably less,” they said, as it also emerged the Chiefs WAGs group chat exchanged messages too brutal to read.
“A lot of people RSVP'd no, not because of anything bad, but because of a conflict. I didn't go because I didn't want to spend the 4th in New York and couldn't bring my kids.”
According to the unnamed player, other Chiefs wondered what to gift Kelce and Swift, who seemingly already have everything they could want.
“Some people asked, ‘Do we have to send them a gift?’ because they have more money than us, which was funny,” they added.
Another Chiefs player revealed that Kelce extended a “blanket invite” to his teammates, but notably excluded Butker from the guest list.
"It's really their wedding and I understand why they wouldn't have invited [Butker]. But there's some difference of opinion [between players],” they explained.
Lots of texts are going around the team and some people who are close to Harrison feel like he was snubbed.