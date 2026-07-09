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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 41 minutes ago
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FIFA refereeing chief breaks silence on bias claims after Argentina vs Egypt

World Cup Refereeing Chief Pierluigi Collina issues warning after bias allegations

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 41 minutes ago
FIFA refereeing chief breaks silence on bias claims after Argentina vs Egypt
FIFA refereeing chief breaks silence on bias claims after Argentina vs Egypt

FIFA has finally broke silence on “rigged” and bias allegation after Argentina vs Egypt round of 16 face off.

Argentina’s late 3-2 victory over Egypt sparked biasness accusation from the Arab side who claimed that the referee was unfair and favored Lionel Messi’ side.

However, after days of chaos, backlash and allegations, FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina has defended the officiating and rejected all the accusations.

‘No body can question’ FIFA referee

In an interview published on FIFA’s website on Thursday, July 9, Collina said criticism of referees was part ⁠of football, but he condemned the questioning of the officials’ integrity after Egypt complained about the officiating following the defeat.

Collina said, “With such a high number of matches played in a relatively short period of time, it is normal that some things do not go as expected. When that happens, they [referees] are ready to work even harder to ensure they are fully prepared for the next match.”

“Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport,” refereeing chief continued.


Collina said that such allegations could provoke threats against referees and their families.

“Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials … Equally, nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA president [Gianni Infantino]. Match officials make honest decisions and, just like players and coaches, they always try to do their best,” he added.

Egypt exited the tournament but claimed they had been treated unfairly, after Argentina overturned a 2-0 deficit with 11 minutes remaining to snatch victory with a stoppage-time winner from Enzo Fernandez.

Argentina vs Switzerland

Argentina and Switzerland are set to face off in the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals on Saturday, July 11, 2026. 

The match will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM CDT.

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