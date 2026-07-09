Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Wide new leaks emerge ahead of release

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could reportedly deliver significant camera enhancements by adopting multiple imaging features, which are likely to launch on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with a range of leaks continuing to emerge as the release date approaches.
A recent leak suggested the highly-anticipated foldable device may be integrated with cutting-edge technology, providing improved image detail, better low-light photography and upgraded image processing, making it a perfect choice for all the photography enthusiasts.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Premium camera upgrades
As per a credible tipster, Lanzuk, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will roll out the advanced camera software features such as video LUT support for live color grading and simultaneous video recording using the front and rear cameras.
These additions could assist in narrowing the gap between Samsung's foldable lineup and its flagship Galaxy S Ultra series.
The device is likely to include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and two 10MP front-facing cameras.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 wide to offer simpler camera setup
The South-Korean tech giant is likely to release the latest foldable, widely referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London.
Unlike the Ultra model, the Fold 8 Wide is likely to feature a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera, along with two 10MP selfie cameras.
A report revealed that it will not get the cutting-edge camera software features planned for the Ultra variant.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications (expected)
For other features, leaks suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will include an enlarged 5.5-inch cover display, a 7.6-inch foldable inner display, both with 120Hz refresh rates.
In terms of chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset is likely to be equipped in the device, with a device storage of 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 4,800mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide release date
Samsung has yet to officially confirm the release date of either device, with both expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event