Sun Valley 2026: Tech and media titans meet at Allen & Co

The annual “summer camp for billionaires” is back in full swing. This week, the quiet resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho, has been transformed into a high-stakes networking hub as the world’s most powerful figures in tech, media and finance gather for the exclusive Allen & Co. conference.
High-profile arrivals
Starting July 7, 2026, a stream of private jets touched down bringing heavyweights like Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman to the lodge. While the event is famous for its strict privacy, the presence of these industry leaders suggests significant behind-the scenes discussions.
Observers have noted that while some regulars like Elon Musk are notably absent, the guest list remains a who’s who of global influence including Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
A venue for future deals
The conference is more than just a retreat; it is a legendary engine for major corporate mergers and partnerships. Reporters on the ground have highlighted the atmosphere of casual yet high-impact networking. One industry analysis noted:
“It’s unnerving to think how hundreds of thousands of jobs and hundreds of billions of dollars are at the whims of chance meetings and golf course conversations.”
Shaping tomorrow’s markets
Beyond the glitz, the primary focus is industry consolidation. For instance, recent sightings of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy dining with NFL media committee chair Robert Kraft sparked immediate speculation about potential expansion in media rights.
As participants navigate the week, the global business community watches closely knowing that as one observe put it, “entire industries change the moment the right person has a lightbulb flicker of an idea.”