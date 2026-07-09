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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 16 minutes ago
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39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China

Tropical storm Maysak floods leave 39 dead across Southern China

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 16 minutes ago
39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China
39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China

Authorities in southern China confirmed on Thursday that 39 people have died due to devastating floods triggered by Tropical Storm Maysak. The storm, which began hitting the Guangxi region last Saturday, dumped record-breaking rainfall that overwhelmed local infrastructure.

Dam breach causes widespread damage

The most severe destruction occurred in the city of Hengzhou. A partial collapse of the Liulan Reservoir dam sent sudden, powerful torrents of water rushing into the city.


Ding Wei, the vice mayor of Nanning, which oversees the area, stated during a news briefing that the dam breach alone “claimed 26 lives.” Beyond those lost, nine people remain missing across the wider Guangxi region as search efforts continue.

Massive rescue operations

The flooding stranded thousands of residents in their homes and schools for several days. A massive emergency operation involving drones and approximately 5,700 boats was launched to deliver supplies and evacuate trapped individuals.

39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China

Military teams successfully rescued over 10,000 students and teachers from flooded school buildings. In total, authorities have moved about 130,000 people to safety.

Cleanup and future risks

While floodwaters have begun to recede, the region faces a long recovery. Crews are currently working to clear deep mud and debris and disinfect affected towns. While electricity has been restored to more than 60,000 homes, officials remain cautious as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Local residents expressed the severity of the crisis with one man noting that “never in history had it ever been this bad.” Meanwhile, the country is bracing for further disruption as Typhoon Bavi approaches the east coast, expected to make landfall later this week.

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