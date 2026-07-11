Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids

Royal Family makes disappointing announcement after King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids

King Charles has reunited with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after four years.

On Friday, July 10, the King and Queen Camilla hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, at Highgrove House.

Following the highly anticipated meeting, Buckingham Palace shared a shocking decision, taking the royal fans, who were awaiting the reunion for years, by surprise.

Buckingham Palace's shocking decision amid Royal Family reunion

While the news of the meeting at Camilla and Charles' private country residence in Gloucestershire, England, was confirmed, it was also shared that no photographs from the meeting will be shared, as it was a "private family occasion".

King Charles and Queen Camilla reunion with the Sussex
King Charles and Queen Camilla reunion with the Sussex

Harry and Meghan had planned a trip to the UK as part of a visit linked to to the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, which are due to take place in Birmingham in 2027; however, the initial plans were scrapped amid security concerns.


While the Duke continued his UK visit this week, it was confirmed today that his family would be making a journey to the UK to reunite with Harry as he wraps up his engagements linked to the sporting competition.

King Charles' last meeting with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The King last saw Archie, now 7, and Lilibet, 5, in 2022, when the Sussex family visited the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.

Family reunion amid Prince Harry's troubles

The Duchess and the couple's two children arrived in the UK a few days after Prince Harry lost a court case against the Daily Mail.

He was part of a group suing the paper over allegations that the paper used illegal means to obtain information about them.

The Duke of Sussex later called the ruling a "whitewash".

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