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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over

The comments follow renewed military conflict which raised fears that the fragile truce reached last month had collapsed

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has finally agreed to continue negotiations with Iran after Tehran requested talks, but stressed that the June ceasefire between the two countries is already ‘over.’

Trump confirms fresh talks

Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated Iran had approached the US to resume discussions and Washington had accepted the request.

Trump stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!"

Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over

The comments follow renewed military conflict which raised fears that the fragile truce reached last month had collapsed.

Fresh attacks raise tensions

Notably, the US and Iran got involved into an intense conflict this week during the funeral processions of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei, which began after three commercial tankers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a stark response, the US responded by striking Iranian military sites, while Iran retaliated with attacks on US military installations in Gulf states on Thursday.

No new attacks were reported on Friday.

As per Reuters, Qatari officials met Iranian authorities on Friday to assist ease tensions and discuss navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial vital waterway.


Shipping and oil markets affected

The recent attacks posed a significant impact on tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, although oil prices eased slightly on Friday. Prices remain on track for weekly gains of about 5% as concerns over global energy supplies persist.

Before this week's attacks, around 40 tankers were crossing the strait daily—well below the pre-war average of 125 to 140 vessels.

Iran mourns Khamenei

Meanwhile, Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad, after several funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq that lasted for six days. 

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