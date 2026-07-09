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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery

Advanced Russian Su-57 jets failed to intercept Ukrainian drones during a long-range strike on the Omsk oil refinery

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery
Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery

On July 6, 2026, Russia’s most advanced fighter jets, the Su-57, were reportedly deployed over Omsk to defend the country’s largest oil refinery from a long-range Ukrainian drone attack. Despite the rare appearance of these fifth-generation stealth aircraft, the mission proved largely ineffective.

A high-stakes defense

The Omsk refinery, located roughly 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was targeted by upgraded “FP-1” long-range drones. This strike represents one of the longest-range operations in the ongoing conflict.


According to reports from the Telegram channel Exilenova+, which first highlighted the deployment, “The Su-57 is hunting Ukrainian drones in the sky over Omsk. This piece of metal crap only managed to shoot down one drone. All others hit their target.”

Adapting stealth for anti-drone duty

Military analysts have noted that the Su-57s appeared to be in a specific “anti-drone configuration.” Photographs circulating online showed the jets equipped with external pods and R-74 short-range air-to-air missiles.

This setup marks a shift in how Moscow uses its limited fleet of stealth fighters, moving them away from their traditional roles toward domestic air defense.

Technology under pressure

Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery

Beyond the Su-57s, reports indicate that a rare A-50U early warning aircraft was also scrambled to assist in the response. However, the coordinated defense failed to prevent significant damage to the facility’s primary distillation unit.

Impact on infrastructure

The strike has left the refinery which supplies roughly 10% of Russia’s refined oil partially crippled. With fires reported at the industrial site, the event highlights a growing vulnerability in Russia’s interior, as Ukrainian forces continue to push the boundaries of their long-range strike capabilities.

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