World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says

Ghalibaf also called out to muslim nations must 'stand up' and unite against the US-Israel

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says

Iran’s lead negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated the conflict with the US will never end with Tehran’s surrender, adding that Iran is ready to defend itself if Americans walk back from the memorandum of understanding, as per Al Jazeera.

Ghalibaf stated, “At any moment the Americans betray the understanding, we are ready for full-scale defence and will stand firm against them and defend the rights of the Iranian people.”

“Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone should know that this conflict will never end with Iran’s surrender,” Ghalibaf added.

Ghalibaf adds that Muslim nations must “stand up” and unite against the US-Israel.


This statement comes after Trump stated that the United States has finally agreed to continue negotiations with Iran after Tehran requested talks, but stressed that the June ceasefire between the two countries is already ‘over.’

Meanwhile, Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad, after several funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq that lasted for six days.

MoU between US, Iran likely to be revived despite renewed hostilities

Some analysts suggested the MoU between Iran and the US can be revived but that would take a lot of work.

Michael Stephens, a senior associate fellow at RUSI, told Al Jazeera.“What worries me is that neither side is acknowledging that the other side has a point,” he said, adding that for diplomacy to have a chance “somebody is going to have to break the standstill.”

Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
Sun Valley 2026: Tech and media titans meet at Allen & Co
Sun Valley 2026: Tech and media titans meet at Allen & Co
Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over
Trump says US agrees to Iran talks but declares ceasefire over
Millions attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's six-day funeral before burial in Mashhad
Millions attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's six-day funeral before burial in Mashhad
US-Iran tensions surge as military strikes threatens fragile ceasefire
US-Iran tensions surge as military strikes threatens fragile ceasefire
Spain 'terrible' wildfires kill 11 as crews battle to contain blaze
Spain 'terrible' wildfires kill 11 as crews battle to contain blaze
Ann Widdecombe, former tory minister, dies at 78: Here's what we know
Ann Widdecombe, former tory minister, dies at 78: Here's what we know
Dairy Queen confirms 'shocking' closures across US, one Alaska store survives
Dairy Queen confirms 'shocking' closures across US, one Alaska store survives
Charlie Kirk suspect's roommate reveals Robinson's reaction after murder
Charlie Kirk suspect's roommate reveals Robinson's reaction after murder
Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery
Russia’s Su-57 stealth jets fail to prevent major drone strike on Omsk refinery
39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China
39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China

Popular News

Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids

Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
3 hours ago
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats

Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
3 hours ago
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says

Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
3 hours ago