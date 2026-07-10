Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says

Iran’s lead negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated the conflict with the US will never end with Tehran’s surrender, adding that Iran is ready to defend itself if Americans walk back from the memorandum of understanding, as per Al Jazeera.
Ghalibaf stated, “At any moment the Americans betray the understanding, we are ready for full-scale defence and will stand firm against them and defend the rights of the Iranian people.”
“Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone should know that this conflict will never end with Iran’s surrender,” Ghalibaf added.
Ghalibaf adds that Muslim nations must “stand up” and unite against the US-Israel.
This statement comes after Trump stated that the United States has finally agreed to continue negotiations with Iran after Tehran requested talks, but stressed that the June ceasefire between the two countries is already ‘over.’
Meanwhile, Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad, after several funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq that lasted for six days.
MoU between US, Iran likely to be revived despite renewed hostilities
Some analysts suggested the MoU between Iran and the US can be revived but that would take a lot of work.
Michael Stephens, a senior associate fellow at RUSI, told Al Jazeera.“What worries me is that neither side is acknowledging that the other side has a point,” he said, adding that for diplomacy to have a chance “somebody is going to have to break the standstill.”