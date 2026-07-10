Charlie Kirk suspect's roommate reveals Robinson's reaction after murder

Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect’s teammate has revealed the shocking details about Tyler Robinson.
According to NBC News, Lance Twiggs, who was the 23-year-old murder suspect’s roommate and romantic partner, revealed that Robinson, a day after murdering Kirk, expressed his regret.
Twiggs unfolds details about Robinson's reaction to Kirk's assassination in the interview clips and audios that were played by the prosecutors in the Utah courtroom on Thursday, July 9.
What did Tyler Robinson’s roommate say?
In the interview recorded on April 20 and played in the court on the fourth day of hearing, Twiggs said that after killing the right-wing political activist Robinson looked nervous as he paced around the apartment.
The suspect also told his roommate that he will either confess to his parents about the murder or will turn himself in to police.
Robinson first told Twiggs about shooting Kirk through text before confessing his regret and saying that he wished “he had not done it.”
When the suspect returned to his three-bedroom townhouse the day after the murder, his roommate asked him about the text messages he sent to him hours after Kirk's killing.
Twiggs said in the interview, “I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was. He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn't done it, and then kept going around and just doing stuff, I think to keep himself busy or distracted or something.”
He also said that he never heard Robinson talk about the co-founder of the influential conservative student organization Turning Point USA and an ally of President Donald Trump before September 10, the fatal shooting.
Charlie Kirk murder case
The 31-year-old father of two, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, while speaking at a public event. He was shot fatally in the neck as he addressed a crowd of roughly 3,000 people.
Currently, a five-day preliminary hearing is taking place in Utah to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to bring Robinson to trial. State District Judge Tony F. Graf Jr. will make that decision at the end of the proceedings.