Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital path for global energy, remains a site of high tension this week following a series of new attacks on commercial vessels. While many ships have diverted or turned back due to safety fears, some oil tankers continue to transit the waterway by hugging the Omani coastline.
A fragile peace collapse
Recent drone and missile strikes on a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi-flagged crude oil carrier have shattered a short-lived ceasefire. These attacks prompted the U.S. to launch retaliatory strikes against Iranian military targets. The White House has also revoked a waiver that previously allowed Iran to sell oil, marking a return to “maximum economic pressure.”
Tankers stick to southern route
Despite the renewed danger, tracking data shows that some vessels are still braving the passage. Analysts noted that tankers appear to be using the southern route staying as close as possible to the Omani side of the strait.
“Partial position data from the inbound Greek ship as it crossed Hormuz suggest that it most likely used the southern route, “experts reported.
Severe threat levels
Maritime authorities have raised the threat level to “severe.” Because of these risks several tankers have abruptly changed course with some turning back entirely. One U.S. official, discussing the private talks, stated, “Iran’s actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences.”
Market uncertainty
Global oil prices have spiked nearly 6% as the conflict deepens. With both sides trading fires, the hope that the waterway would remain safely open has largely faded leaving energy markets on edge as they watch for the next move in this ongoing conflict.