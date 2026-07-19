FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Spain vs Argentina kickoff time, how to watch, and preview

The wait is over as the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has arrived after nearly 40 days of non-stop drama. Heavyweights Spain and defending champions Argentina will battle for soccer’s biggest prize at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Where to watch
Fans can watch the epic match on FOX or stream it on-demand via the FOX Sports app. The global broadcast kicks off at 3:00 PM local time.
How they got here
Spain reached the final after a dominant 2-0 semifinal win over France. Meanwhile, Argentina turned their semifinal around against England to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory.
Reflecting on the journey, Lionel Messi stated, “It is crazy how things are unfolding,” as his team looks to secure back-to-back world titles.
Stylistic contrast
Pundits call this match the pinnacle of stylistic contrast. Spain operates as a perfectly oiled, high-possession machine. On the other side, Argentina relies heavily on aggression and the unyielding gravity of Messi.
Electric atmosphere
Stadium volunteer Monica Trujillo described an “electric energy” surrounding the tournament hosts. While she is a massive Messi supporter, she admitted, “I believe Spain will come out on top.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino added that the tournament has officially “exceeded all expectations” ahead of Sunday’s final showpiece.