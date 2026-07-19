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FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Spain vs Argentina kickoff time, how to watch, and preview

Spain and Argentina battle for the ultimate 2026 World Cup crown

  • By Web Desk
  • Updated 9 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Spain vs Argentina kickoff time, how to watch, and preview
FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Spain vs Argentina kickoff time, how to watch, and preview

The wait is over as the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has arrived after nearly 40 days of non-stop drama. Heavyweights Spain and defending champions Argentina will battle for soccer’s biggest prize at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Where to watch

Fans can watch the epic match on FOX or stream it on-demand via the FOX Sports app. The global broadcast kicks off at 3:00 PM local time.

How they got here

Spain reached the final after a dominant 2-0 semifinal win over France. Meanwhile, Argentina turned their semifinal around against England to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory.


Reflecting on the journey, Lionel Messi stated, “It is crazy how things are unfolding,” as his team looks to secure back-to-back world titles.

Stylistic contrast

Pundits call this match the pinnacle of stylistic contrast. Spain operates as a perfectly oiled, high-possession machine. On the other side, Argentina relies heavily on aggression and the unyielding gravity of Messi.

Electric atmosphere

Stadium volunteer Monica Trujillo described an “electric energy” surrounding the tournament hosts. While she is a massive Messi supporter, she admitted, “I believe Spain will come out on top.”

Spain and Argentina battle for the ultimate 2026 World Cup crown
Spain and Argentina battle for the ultimate 2026 World Cup crown

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added that the tournament has officially “exceeded all expectations” ahead of Sunday’s final showpiece.

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