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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Shakira drops emotional message after epic 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime performance

The 'Hip's Don't Lie' singer delivers a specutacular performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Shakira drops emotional message after epic 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime performance
Shakira drops emotional message after epic 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime performance

Shakira is celebrating her iconic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show. 

The popular Latin musician delivered an electrifying gig as she closed out the ceremony at New York City's MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19th. 

Shakira, 49, turned to her Instagram account to release a heartfelt statement for her fans and the team – who worked arduously to make her halftime performance memorable.

Shortly after making headlines with her spectacular performance, the Whenever, Wherever crooner stated, "Thank you @ghettokids_tfug, @burnaboygram, social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever." 

How many singers performed at closing ceremony of 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Apart from Shakira, several pop giants performed for thousands of spectators at the World Cup final, including Madonna, BTS, Burna Boy and Justin Bieber. 

The Colombian singer reunited with Burna Boy, with whom she also performed this year's FIFA anthem DAI DAI, after performing together at the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico City last month. 

While Shakira's performance was a big hit, despite the anticipation of Justin Bieber's special rendition of his iconic track, EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH, failed to impress the crowd, which saw Kylie Jenner, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

For those unaware, the 32-year-old artist, introduced with a surprise appearance by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, sang a special version of Everything Hallelujah from his 2025 album, Swag II, adding "it's the World Cup, hallelujah" to his lyrics, which slowed down the World Cup.  

Fans reaction to Shakira's performance 

Fans hailed the Waka Waka singer's halftime performance, as several showered praise on the singer, with one noting, "You are the greatest living LEGEND Shaki Calling back to Shaki in yellow and pink."

"You were spectacular, my love," another said.

While a third gushed, "Petition to have Shakira at every World Cup until the end of time."  

This year marked the fourth time Shakira has released FIFA anthem, she previously sang Hip's Don't Lie (2006), Waka Waka This Time For Africa (2010), and La La La (2014.)


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