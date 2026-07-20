King Felipe VI cheers Spain's World Cup glory with proud message

King Felipe VI celebrated Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph with a jubilant message, hailing the national team as "World Champions!"
The Spanish monarch took to Instagram on July 19, to congratulate Spain after the national football team won the FIFA World Cup 2026 title.
Spain defeated Argentina in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia cheering on the team alongside their daughters.
King Felipe VI penned the congratulatory message, “Champions of the world!! Congratulations @sefutbol.”
The monarch added, “This star is the prize for a road as long as demanding, traveled with effort, sacrifice, consistency and an exemplary delivery in every match.”
He went on to praise, “You have faced every challenge with the conviction of a great team and you have taken the name of Spain to the highest.”
Felipe concluded, “Congratulations to the players, the technical staff and all the fans. Today we celebrate a title; tomorrow we remember a legend.”
Real casa's message on Spain defeated Argentina in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026
On the story section of Instagram, the Spanish Palace shared.“World champions!! Another unforgettable page in our history. Another star.”
“Another dream fulfilled thanks to an extraordinary generation that has shown that talent, effort, humility, and teamwork are the path to success. Congratulations to the team, the coaching staff, and the fans who never stopped believing. Today we celebrate a title; tomorrow we’ll remember a legend,” it continued.
King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía at Fifa Final
The message came shortly after King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía joined the Spanish players on the pitch to celebrate the historic victory.
King Felipe couldn't hold his excitement as he held the coveted World Cup trophy in his own hands; he received it from Lamine Yamal, one of the stars of Spain’s national team.
Letizia, Leonor, and Sofía joined the celebration, filled with joy and pride.