England vs India: Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell set historic ODI records

England’s cricket team delivered a spectacular performance in the decisive third ODI against India at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground today. Captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat, a decision that proved masterful as openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell dismantled the Indian bowling attack.
A historic partnership
The duo stitched together a magnificent 192-run opening stand, effectively taking the game away from the visitors. This effort marked the highest opening partnership for England against India in ODI history, comfortably surpassing the previous record of 160 set by Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow at the 2019 World Cup. Furthermore, it stands as England’s highest-ever partnership for any wicket against India in the format.
Capitalizing on opportunity
England took full advantage of a depleted Indian bowling lineup, which was missing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to a knee injury. The openers hammered the bowlers across the park, leaving the opposition struggling to find a breakthrough.
Observers noted that the visitors “struggled, bowling half-volleys one after another,” which allowed the English pair to dominate proceedings with ease.
Bethell’s bold knock
Jacob Bethell was the aggressor for much of the innings, though he eventually fell for a brilliant 91 off 93 balls. While he narrowly missed out on a maiden ODI century, his impact was undeniable.
The young batter’s innings included 11 fours and two sixes, providing the perfect platform for the middle order. He finally departed when he “holes out and there will be no second ODI hundred for him today” after a “tame end” to an otherwise stellar display.
Setting the stage
This partnership is now the fourth-highest for any wicket ever recorded at Lord’s in ODIs. By the time the first wicket fell, England was firmly in control of the series decider, setting a commanding tone for the remainder of their innings as they look to clinch the trophy.