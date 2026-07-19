Lionel Messi vows to ‘compete’ after Kylian Mbappé takes Golden Boot lead

Kylian Mbappé leapfrogged Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup goal-scoring chart by getting his 21st and 22nd career goals in the competition during France's thrilling 6-4 third-place playoff defeat to England on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
France endured a nightmare first half as they trailed 4-0 after the opening 45 minutes.
But Mbappé's first-time finish in the 48th minute prompted a thrilling comeback from Les Bleus, with Bradley Barcola cutting England's lead to two before the France captain found the back of the net again in the 66th minute.
Didier Deschamps' team scored a fourth, but a hat trick from Bukayo Saka helped England keep France at arm's length, with Jude Bellingham adding the sixth goal in an instant World Cup classic.
Now 39 and playing in his sixth World Cup, Messi has a chance to take the record back from Mbappé when he leads his country in Sunday's final against Spain.
Mbappé told Fox Sports after the game, "Leo scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score for sure. I just try to help my team every time to score. It's certain that when you score so many goals in the World Cup it elevates you to certain levels but there you go.
"I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play the match tomorrow. So I think it's good for everything related to legacy and when we stop saying that I was one of those players, but today that's not the first thing on my mind," he added.
Messi pens heartfelt post for team Argentina
Ahead of the final the 39-year-old shared a heartfelt post for his Argentina teammates, coach and other staff members.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 18, the Inter Miami star shared a massive group photo of all members of Argentina football team to extended his gratitude.
He wrote, "The best part of all these years wasn't just the titles, but the whole journey. Sharing every day with this group, competing together, getting back up in tough times, and enjoying every step."
"Thank you to each of my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone who works every day to keep this national team a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story we'll never forget and that no one can erase. GO ARGENTINA," Messi added.
Defending champion Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday, July 19.