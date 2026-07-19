Pro boxer Hannah Rapp dies at 26 after Texas car crash, driver charged with manslaughter

American professional boxer Hannah Rapp, 26, has died after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Brazos County, Texas. The fatal incident occurred on Saturday morning around 10 a.m. Despite emergency care, Rapp later passed away at a nearby hospital.
Driver facing manslaughter charges
Police have arrested the 31-year-old driver, Charles Medina, and charged him with manslaughter. Investigators revealed that Medina drove past Rapp and another cyclist but then stopped his vehicle, shifted into reverse and intentionally drove backward into the young athlete.
The boxing world mourns
The global sports community is deeply saddened by her passing. Highlighting the profound impact she made, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman said:
“The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken. She was an exceptional boxer but above all, an inevitable member of our boxing family.”
A rising star cut short
Rapp was a powerful contender in the featherweight division. She maintained an impressive professional record of eight wins including five knockouts and suffered only one defeat. That single loss came just last month when she challenged the reigning champion, Tiara Brown, for the world title.
Dream of a future champion
Rapp remained highly optimistic about her career trajectory despite that recent setback. Reflecting on her growth as an athlete after her final fight, she confidently shared her ultimate goal on Instagram, writing, “I know I will be WORLD CHAMP someday!!”