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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Colby Covington defeats Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 11: Highlights and results

Colby Covington defeats Arman Tsarukyan 5-3 to claim the inaugural RAF Cruiserweight Championship

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Colby Covington defeats Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 11: Highlights and results
Colby Covington defeats Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 11: Highlights and results

In a high-stakes showdown at the UW-Milwaukee Penter Arena, former UFC star Colby “Chaos” Convington captured the inaugural Real American Freestyle (RAF) Cruiserweight Crossover Championship.

Convington defeated top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan with a final score of 5-3, handing Tsarukyan his first-ever loss in the promotion.

A tactical battle on the mats

Entering the even as a sizeable underdog, Covington utilized his high-level collegiate wrestling background to neutralize Tsarukyan’s momentum. Covington led 3-0 by the end of the first round.


Although Tsarukyan attempted a comeback in the second, securing a takedown, Covington responded by scoring two additional points late in the frame. Despite an aggressive third-round surge from Tsarukyan, Covington’s defense held firm to secure the victory.

Respect the opponent

Following the match, Covington expressed his admiration for the skill of his opponent during an interview with Chael Sonnen. 


“Super impressed. His tie-ups, feints, getting to the legs. He’s a strong dude, man. That was a tough guy I took down tonight to win this belt,” Covington stated.

Future challenges and heated exchanges

The victory marks a significant milestone for Covington, who has now successfully integrated into the RAF circuit. During his post-match comments, he issued a bold challenge to potential future opponents: “Bring on Chimaev, bring on that cross-eyed dork Belal, bring on Woodley. They can all get it, bro.”

Post-fight drama

Tensions escalated further at the post-event press conference. After Belal Muhammad challenged Covington, saying, “Covington went against a lightweight. Tell him to against a welterweight, somebody that’s his size” which led to a chaotic scene where both men were eventually separated.

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