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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Leandro Paredes’ ‘ugly’ clash with Garcia after Argentina loss sparks reaction

Argentina hit with backlash for brawl with Spanish players after World Cup final heartbreak

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Leandro Paredes’ ‘ugly’ clash with Garcia after Argentina loss sparks reaction
Leandro Paredes’ ‘ugly’ clash with Garcia after Argentina loss sparks reaction

Argentina and Spain players clashed on the pitch at the end of a bad-tempered World Cup final in New Jersey with Leandro Paredes and Eric García involved in a physical confrontation seconds after the final whistle.

A Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute sealed a 1-0 win for European champions Spain and secured their second World Cup triumph following a 2010 success over the Netherlands in South Africa.

A red card for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández for a 90th minute foul on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí reduced the reigning world champions to ten players and added to six yellow cards received by Lionel Scaloni's team.

But a game marred by a series of fouls and heavy challenges boiled over at the final whistle when Boca Juniors midfielder Paredes raced into a confrontation and put his hand to the throat with Spain's Garcia, leaving the Barcelona defender floored by the force of the impact.

The clash sparked a further scuffle between players from both sides including substitutes and coaching staff before the players were separated. Paredes was shown a yellow card shortly after coming into the game for a hard foul.

Following the fight, most of the player and coach interactions were peaceful, with Spain stars coming up to with Lionel Messi well and Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente sharing a long hug at midfield.

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