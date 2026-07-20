JD Vance, Usha welcome baby boy, reveal name in heartfelt post

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth baby.
The VP announced the birth of his fourth baby in a heartfelt post on Sunday, July 19, as he revealed gender and name.
In a statement shared on X, Vance said, “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”
“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Centre and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family,” the statement added.
Vance’s fourth baby's arrival made history as Usha became the first-ever second lady in more than 150 years who has given birth while in office, CNN reported.
As US President Donald Trump, along with his family, attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in New Jersey, the VP will be spending much of his time in rural northern Virginia. However, he has indicated that he will not take formal leaves.
How old is Usha Vance?
Born on January 6, 1986, Usha Vance is 40 years old. She met her husband while they were attending Yale Law School.
Usha left her high-powered lawyer job after Vance became the vice president of the United States.
The first Indian-American second lady often appeared frequently by Vance's side during his time in the office.
In a recent interview with ABC News, she said, “Everything that we do is in the public eye,” adding that “people see it” if her children misbehave or get sick.
“We try not to put them in circumstances where they’ll be exposed and someday say, ‘Oh, you embarrassed me.’ So we try to keep most of what they do private, but when we are in public with them, we just let them be kids and let what happens happen,” Usha added.
JD Vance and Usha Vance's kids
Vance and Usha got married in 2014. They are parents to sons Ewan (9) and Vivek (6) and daughter Mirabel (4).
The couple welcomed their third boy, Alec Neel Vance, on July 19.