Arab coalition warns Houthi over Red Sea shipping threats

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition has strongly condemned recent threats made by Yemen’s Houthi group to block commercial ships from using Saudi Arabian ports. Coalition leaders described the group’s actions as unlawful and a direct form of maritime piracy that violates international law.
Arab coalition responds to threats
Tensions escalated after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared a maritime embargo on Saudi shipping. In response, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced that:
“All Houthi threats against transiting vessels will be dealt with swiftly and firmly, as such threats are a blatant violation of international law and fall under acts of maritime piracy.”
False claims rejected by coalition
Saudi authorities also denied Houthi claims that coalition forces had shut down Yemeni ports and airports. Rebutting the accusations, Al-Malki stated that “the claims regarding the closure of Yemeni ports and airports fall under Houthi fallacies and escalation against the Yemeni government and neighbouring countries,” adding that “this Houthi blockade narrative is false.”
Officials emphasized that hundreds of commercial cargo ships carrying essential food and supplies safely entered Houthi-held ports over recent months.
Steps taken to protect ships
To safeguard merchant vessels in the critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait, coalition naval forces have implemented new security measures. Joint forces are actively monitoring the regional waterways under international law to guarantee safe passage for commercial trade.
Global energy impact
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait serves as a crucial transit route for global oil shipments. Experts warn that any disruption to shipping in these waters could raise global energy prices and create wider economic uncertainty across international supply chains.