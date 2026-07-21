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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
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MrBeast ties the knot with gaming streamer Thea Booysen

MrBeast announced his engagement with Thea Booysen in the most unique way in January 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
MrBeast ties the knot with gaming streamer Thea Booysen
MrBeast ties the knot with gaming streamer Thea Booysen

YouTube sensation MrBeast, whose real name is James "Jimmy" Donaldson, has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Thea Booysen.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, MrBeast shared a carousel of breath-taking images from his special event.

MrBeast penned down, "I found MrsBeast, and it was the best day of my life (adding heart emojis)."



The carousel opened with a swoonworthy image, capturing a newlywed couple posing in a romantic dance dip during their wedding.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans gushed to the comments section to shower love for the beautiful couple.

A fan wrote, "U deserve everything Love u Jimmy."

James Seo also commented, writing, "Yay so happy for guys!!!"

"Best Couple in Town, Made for each other," a third fan said.

MrBeast and Thea Booysen's wedding dress

For the big day, the 28 years old opted for a cream tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Meanwhile, the bride wears an elegant lace gown with a flowing veil, with the couple radianting all smiles reflect love, happiness and celebration.

MrBeast and Thea Booysen's relationship

In January 2025, MrBeast announced his engagement in the most unique way, capturing signifiant attention.


For those unaware, the couple met through a mutual friend in 2022 when MrBeast was in South Africa, where the two content creator bonded over their passion for YouTube, science and learning.

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