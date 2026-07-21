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  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged

Joshua Kerry, 28, charged with murdering former minister Ann Widdecombe in targeted hammer attack

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged

Former British government minister Ann Widdecombe died after being struck 21 times with a hammer during a brutal attack at her home, prosecutors told a London court. Suspect Joshua Kerry, 28, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of the 78-year-old former politician.

Details of the attack

Prosecutor Kashif Malik told the court that security camera footage inside the house captured the violent encounter. Kerry entered while Widdecombe was eating lunch and asked her, “Don’t suppose you have bank cards and ID?” He then hit her repeatedly on the head with a hammer, tipped her out of her chair and stole her wallet.

Discovery of the body

The former minister failed to join a planned live television interview on July 8. Her personal assistant became concerned and requested her gardener to check the property.


The gardener found Widdecombe lying face down on her kitchen floor the following day. Official court documents listed her cause of death as a “blunt force injury to the head.”

Police evidence

Joshua Kerry, 28, charged with murdering former minister Ann Widdecombe in targeted hammer attack
Joshua Kerry, 28, charged with murdering former minister Ann Widdecombe in targeted hammer attack

Investigators later searched Kerry’s property in South Yorkshire, where they found a hammer and black gloves containing the victim’s DNA inside outdoor rubbish bins.

Suspect in custody

Wearing a grey prison tracksuit, Kerry spoke only to confirm his name and entered no plea. Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody, telling the defendant, “You are charged with an offence of murder which can only be tried in the crown court.”

Counter terrorism police officers are currently investigating all potential motives.

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