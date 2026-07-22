Benjamin Netanyahu faces new arrest threat from Zohran Mamdani: 'War criminal'

Zohran Mamdani has revealed if New York City could arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or not.
The NYC mayor, on Tuesday, July 21, posted a video announcing that after reviewing every available avenue, he found that the city does not have legal authority to arrest “war criminal” Netanyahu.
The 34-year-old made it clear that neither Netanyahu nor any other war criminal at large is welcome in New York City.
Can Zohran Mamdani arrest Netanyahu?
In a video posted on social media, Mamdani said, “My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here.”
“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant. And I want to be equally clear: Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large,” he added.
This came after the 112th mayor of New York City told The New York Times that his administration is looking for possible ways to execute the ICC’s (International Criminal Court) arrest warrant for Netanyahu.
The first Muslim and first South Asian American mayor in NYC called the 76-year-old the architect of “horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.”
Mamdani noted, “He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people and for the maiming of tens of thousands of children, as those who survive undergo amputation without anesthesia. For the targeting of neonatal hospitals and maternity care centers denying newborns even the chance to live.”
Trump reacts to Mamdani’s plan to arrest Netanyahu
After Mamdani floated the idea of arresting the Israeli PM, US President Donald Trump has clearly stated that Netanyahu will not be arrested in “any way, shape, or form” in the US.
He also hailed him for fighting against Iran and accused Tehran of killing American soldiers and others for 47 years.
Furthermore, Netanyahu could visit New York later this year in October to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly.