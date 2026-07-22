World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Benjamin Netanyahu faces new arrest threat from Zohran Mamdani: 'War criminal'

Zohran Mamdani urges federal government to enforce ICC warrant and arrest Benjamin Netanyahu

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu faces new arrest threat from Zohran Mamdani: War criminal
Benjamin Netanyahu faces new arrest threat from Zohran Mamdani: 'War criminal'

Zohran Mamdani has revealed if New York City could arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or not.

The NYC mayor, on Tuesday, July 21, posted a video announcing that after reviewing every available avenue, he found that the city does not have legal authority to arrest “war criminal” Netanyahu.

The 34-year-old made it clear that neither Netanyahu nor any other war criminal at large is welcome in New York City.

Can Zohran Mamdani arrest Netanyahu?

In a video posted on social media, Mamdani said, “My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here.”

“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant. And I want to be equally clear: Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large,” he added.


This came after the 112th mayor of New York City told The New York Times that his administration is looking for possible ways to execute the ICC’s (International Criminal Court) arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

The first Muslim and first South Asian American mayor in NYC called the 76-year-old the architect of “horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Mamdani noted, “He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people and for the maiming of tens of thousands of children, as those who survive undergo amputation without anesthesia. For the targeting of neonatal hospitals and maternity care centers denying newborns even the chance to live.”

Trump reacts to Mamdani’s plan to arrest Netanyahu

After Mamdani floated the idea of arresting the Israeli PM, US President Donald Trump has clearly stated that Netanyahu will not be arrested in “any way, shape, or form” in the US.

He also hailed him for fighting against Iran and accused Tehran of killing American soldiers and others for 47 years.

Benjamin Netanyahu faces new arrest threat from Zohran Mamdani: War criminal

Furthermore, Netanyahu could visit New York later this year in October to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly.

US, Saudi Arabia strike landmark 30-year nuclear deal worth tens of billions
US, Saudi Arabia strike landmark 30-year nuclear deal worth tens of billions
Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more
Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more
NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game
NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game
US and China to hold first AI safety talks under Trump in September
US and China to hold first AI safety talks under Trump in September
MrBeast ties the knot with gaming streamer Thea Booysen
MrBeast ties the knot with gaming streamer Thea Booysen
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on $20 billion in Canadian imports
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on $20 billion in Canadian imports
Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict
Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict
Mark Cuban's stock options philosophy went viral: Here’s what he proposed
Mark Cuban's stock options philosophy went viral: Here’s what he proposed
Tate brothers in custody: Court documents reveal new details in UK rape case
Tate brothers in custody: Court documents reveal new details in UK rape case
Andy Burnham announces major electricity relief in first cost-of-living move
Andy Burnham announces major electricity relief in first cost-of-living move
Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs
Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs

Popular News

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's recovery after transplant

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's recovery after transplant
4 hours ago
Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more

Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more
4 hours ago
Travis Kelce's secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason

Travis Kelce's secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason

5 hours ago