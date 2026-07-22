NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game

New York City should brace up for a tornado as fresh warning has been issued.
On Tuesday morning, July 21, National Weather Service has issued "tornado watch 507 in effect until 9 pm edt this evening in areas including Fairfield and New Haven.
While in new jersey this watch includes 5 counties Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union.
In New York the tornado watch includes 10 counties including southeast New York Bronx kings (Brooklyn) Nassau, New York (Manhattan) orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland and Westchester.
Heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and the potential for flash flooding is expected.
Officials have placed all five New York City boroughs under a flood watch, with meteorologists warning that heavy rainfall could trigger problem in evening commute due to flash flooding.
Given the tornado alert, New York Yankees have rescheduled their Tuesday night's baseball game in official announcement.
Taking to their official X account the team announced that "tonight’s Yankees-Pirates game (Tuesday, July 21) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be played as the second game (7:05 p.m.) of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 22, at Yankee Stadium."
"Tickets dated Tuesday, July 21, will be valid only for Game 2 (scheduled for 7:05 p.m.) tomorrow, July 22, and will not be valid for Game 1. Please be advised that the scheduled start time of Game 1 has been changed from 1:35 p.m. to 1:05 p.m" it added.