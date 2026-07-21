World
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict

Houthi Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia triggers U.S. strikes and global oil threats

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict
Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict

Global shipping faces fresh turmoil as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement declared a sudden naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a perilous new front in the expanding U.S.-Iran conflict.

The move directly targets a critical Red Sea trade route that countries rely on to bypass existing Middle East disruptions.

Blockade enforces retaliation

Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree officially declared the action on social media, announcing a “maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi regime, effective immediately.”


Houthi officials framed the decision as a direct response to recent military exchanges and what they called an “unjust and oppressive siege on our dear people.”

Global energy routes threatened

The blockade targets the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow sea passage at the southern entrance of the Red Sea that handles roughly 7 percent of the world’s daily oil supply.

Because ongoing Iranian aggression has largely shut down the nearby Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia relies heavily on this Red Sea passage to export about 4 million barrels of crude oil each day.

Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict
Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict

Closing this second route threatens to lock down both major regional shipping channels at once.

Militaries respond quickly

In response to the escalation, American forces launched targeted airstrikes against military assets in the area. U.S. Central Command explained that forces acted “to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial vessels,” while regional allies vowed to defend international shipping lines

Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on $20 billion in Canadian imports
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on $20 billion in Canadian imports
Mark Cuban's stock options philosophy went viral: Here’s what he proposed
Mark Cuban's stock options philosophy went viral: Here’s what he proposed
Tate brothers in custody: Court documents reveal new details in UK rape case
Tate brothers in custody: Court documents reveal new details in UK rape case
Andy Burnham announces major electricity relief in first cost-of-living move
Andy Burnham announces major electricity relief in first cost-of-living move
Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs
Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs
NYC health officials report three deaths due to Legionnaires’ disease outbreak
NYC health officials report three deaths due to Legionnaires’ disease outbreak
Iran claims 'heavy blows' against US military in Middle East amid escalating conflict
Iran claims 'heavy blows' against US military in Middle East amid escalating conflict
Qatar’s Air Force One gift for Trump to get upgrades amid security concerns
Qatar’s Air Force One gift for Trump to get upgrades amid security concerns
Barron Trump makes rare World Cup appearance amid Donald Trump's awkward moment
Barron Trump makes rare World Cup appearance amid Donald Trump's awkward moment
Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night
Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night
JD Vance, Usha welcome baby boy, reveal name in heartfelt post
JD Vance, Usha welcome baby boy, reveal name in heartfelt post

Popular News

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
6 minutes ago
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
2 hours ago
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged

Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
2 hours ago