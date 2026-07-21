Houthi forces declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional conflict

Global shipping faces fresh turmoil as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement declared a sudden naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a perilous new front in the expanding U.S.-Iran conflict.
The move directly targets a critical Red Sea trade route that countries rely on to bypass existing Middle East disruptions.
Blockade enforces retaliation
Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree officially declared the action on social media, announcing a “maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi regime, effective immediately.”
Houthi officials framed the decision as a direct response to recent military exchanges and what they called an “unjust and oppressive siege on our dear people.”
Global energy routes threatened
The blockade targets the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow sea passage at the southern entrance of the Red Sea that handles roughly 7 percent of the world’s daily oil supply.
Because ongoing Iranian aggression has largely shut down the nearby Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia relies heavily on this Red Sea passage to export about 4 million barrels of crude oil each day.
Closing this second route threatens to lock down both major regional shipping channels at once.
Militaries respond quickly
In response to the escalation, American forces launched targeted airstrikes against military assets in the area. U.S. Central Command explained that forces acted “to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial vessels,” while regional allies vowed to defend international shipping lines