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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more

Pete Hegseth says Iran war cost $37.5 billion as Pentagon seeks more funding from Congress

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more
Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more

The United States has so far spent $37.5 billion on the Iran war, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed.

According to BBC, Hegseth, at a contentious hearing on Tuesday, July 21, told Congress that the Pentagon has spent $37.5bn, nearly $8 billion since the last estimate in May, as he seeks more funding.

During the hearing, he urged Congress to urgently approve another $87 billion in funding, with $67 billion of that for operation in the Middle East.

The defence secretary said that the estimate includes payroll, operation, maintenance and other “anticipated” costs through the end of the budget year.

Pete Hegseth's Congress hearing amid the Iran war


Hegseth appeared before the Congress as the war with Iran intensified again after a brief period of de-escalation following the ceasefire deal. But all the peace negotiations fell apart in April.

Recently, the clash between Iran and US-Israel intensified again as Washington continued to strike for the 11th straight night.

During the hearing, Senate Democrats clashed with the 46-year-old over lack of progress in the war despite US President Donald Trump’s multiple-time claims regarding winning the war.

US Senator from Michigan Gary Peters said, “You’re asking the American people for a blank check because, once again, the Trump administration’s efforts have been an utter and complete failure to win this war to this point. So, my question for you, sir, is, "How is your strategy different than what we’ve seen in the past?”

Hegseth replied, “Your characterisation of this incredible effort as a failure is reckless, and I think it’s irresponsible.”

It is worth noting that the Pentagon is requesting more money, while the Congress has already approved $891 billion to fund the Pentagon until September 30. Trump is also separately asking for $1.5 trillion for next fiscal year, which starts October 1.

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