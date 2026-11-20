Thousands of customers at JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard have had their personal contact details leaked online following a cyberattack on outside service providers.
All three financial giants confirmed the security breaches this week after a cyber extortion group known as “n0n” published stolen records on the internet.
What information was stolen?
Hackers targeted third-party marketing vendors rather than banks’ main computer systems. Because of this, sensitive financial details like credit card numbers, passwords and bank account balances remain completely safe.
Instead, the leaked files contain basic marketing information. Security researchers reviewing the leaked data found over 16,500 unique email addresses linked to JPMorgan, roughly 7,800 linked to Visa, and more than 3,200 connected to Mastercard. Some phone numbers and customer names were also exposed.
Who is impacted?
The stolen Visa records mostly involve customers across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, the Philippines, Australia, and Japan.
Meanwhile, the Mastercard leak affects cardholders enrolled in specific benefit programs across North America, the Middle East, and Africa.
JPMorgan noted that the affected accounts make up only a tiny fraction of its massive customer base.
How the companies are responding
All three companies confirmed that daily banking and card payment networks are running normally without disruption. JPMorgan also clarified that this leak is unrelated to the technical software glitch that briefly disrupted its banking services earlier in the week.
Affected customers are being contacted directly and offered free credit monitoring, while experts advise cardholders to watch out for suspicious phishing emails.