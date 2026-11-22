Health officials in Virginia confirmed the state’s first measles-related death of 2026, involving a child aged four or younger who tested positive for the virus.
The announcement, made by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on November 20, marks the state’s first fatality from the disease since 1978.
Privacy and case details
To protect the grieving family’s privacy, the VDH declined to release additional details regarding the child’s identity, hometown, or vaccination status.
However, the tragedy comes amid a severe resurgence of the virus. So far in 2026, Virginia has recorded 220 confirmed measles cases – including 40 among children aged four and under.
State health data indicates that the vast majority of these infections occurred in unvaccinated individuals.
National outbreak context
Virginia’s spike mirrors a wider public health crisis across the United States. Earlier this week, international health authorities announced that the US has officially lost its measles elimination status after 26 years, driven by the country’s worst outbreak since 1991.
Measles is an airborne virus so contagious that nine out of ten unprotected people exposed to it will become infected. In severe cases, it can trigger fatal complications like pneumonia and brain swelling.
Health officials urge prevention
State doctors emphasize that the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best defense, offering up to 97 percent protection after two doses.
Health officials advise anyone experiencing early symptoms – such as high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a distinct red rash – to isolate immediately and call their doctor before visiting a clinic to prevent spreading the virus.