Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have brought the Chamak Challo era back with a new track, Daddy Cool.
The Indian superstar turned to his Instagram account to share the official music video of his song ahead of his upcoming film, King's release.
Notably, the party number is a fresh take on a classic disco hit and promises a fun musical ride ahead of the film's December launch.
Internet reacts to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new song, Daddy Cool
As the new rendition garnered attention, several fans hailed the two actors for reviving their previous film, Ra.One's superhit track.
One fan said, "SRK & ARJUN RAMPAL BACK AGAIN."
"Chammak Challo duo back at it again. WE USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS," another added.
While a third noted, "We Got Flashbacks of Chammak Challo."
Shah Rukh Khan announced its release with a playful caption, "Back with Bebo ... song Old School .. but still Cool! Daddy Cool (King Version) song out now. #King in cinemas 24.12.26."
In the new song, the two Indian actors are seen dancing together in a colourful, high-energy party setting, with a group of background dancers adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
With King, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screens alongside Deepika Padukone and, for the first time, with his daughter, Suhana Khan.
The highly anticipated film is slated to be released on December 24th, 2026.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's previous film, Ra.One
However, this is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor, as the two featured in the 2011 release Ra. One, which premiered in late October 2011.