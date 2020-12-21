Meesha Shafi lauds lawyer Nighat Dads brave efforts amid court proceedings Web Desk | December 21, 2020 Meesha Shafi lauds lawyer Nighat Dad’s brave efforts amidst the difficult court proceedings

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi has been praising her lawyer and digital rights activist Nighat Dad for her brave efforts in the midst of her grueling court battle with musician Ali Zafar.

She took to Twitter on Sunday and lauded Dad for withstanding the multiple attacks during the court proceedings, something that her male counterparts don't have to deal with.

The Mor Mahal actress, 39, wrote, “Out of so many brave lawyers on my legal team who are fighting this long, hard battle, only the woman gets singled out, the woman gets smeared & maligned, the woman is attacked, the woman is snubbed during court proceedings.”

“Says a lot about the attackers!” she wrote. Shaif also a crown emoji next to her name for her bravery. In April 2018, Shafi publicly accused Zafar of sexual misconduct, claiming that he had harassed her on “more than one occasion.”

Zafar denied the accusations and filed a defamation case against the singer. Separately, Meesha also filed a defamation suit worth Rs2 billion against Zafar for allegedly making false remarks on media that were damaging to her reputation and goodwill.