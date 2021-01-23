Pakistani actor Jamal Shah gets award from French Ministry of culture Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Jamal Shah received ‘Order of Arts and Letters’ for commitment to Pakistani culture

Recently, Pakistani veteran actor Jamal Shah took to Twitter and shared the news with his fans that he has received ‘Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ (Order of Arts and Letters) from the French Ministry of Culture.

This award which was established in 1957 is given only three times in a year. It “recognises eminent artists and writers, as well as people who have contributed significantly to furthering the arts in France and throughout the world”.

The letter given to Shah read “This award is given to personalities who have distinguished themselves by their creation in the artistic or literary fields or by the contribution they have made to the influence of the Art and Letters in France and around the world”.

According to the letter, Jamal received this award his commitment to Pakistan’s culture.